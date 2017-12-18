Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama for BBC radio show

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry sat down with former United States president Barack Obama for an interview during the Invictus Games in September in Toronto, Canada.

According to the Kensington Palace, the conversation took a look at the former president's last day in office and his plans for life beyond the presidency, particularly with the Obama Foundation.





Talking before the interview started, Prince Harry confessed: "You're excited about this and I'm nervous about it, that's what's quite funny," to which Obama replied: "I will interview you if you want."

Harry also warned the former president that he would see his "serious face" if Obama paused too long between his answers.

Obama quipped back: "Let me see the face. I don't want to see that face."

The interview will be part of BBC Radio 4's Today Programme which Harry is guest editing. It will be aired on Dec 27 in the UK, with the full interview available as a podcast.