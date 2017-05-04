Prince Philip steps down from royal duties

LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will permanently step down from royal duties later this year, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday (May 4).

"The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen," the statement said.

It added that Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled events between now and August.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the statement said.



It added that the Queen will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the royal family.

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017





"The Duke of Edinburgh is patron, president or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements," the Palace statement added.

Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute on Thursday to Prince Philip for his contribution to Britain and beyond, his "steadfast support" of Queen Elizabeth and for his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes.

"On behalf of the whole country, I want to offer our deepest gratitude and good wishes to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh following today's announcement that he will stand down from public duties in the Autumn," she said in a statement.

Prince Philip has largely been in good health but in recent years, he was admitted to hospital for various ailments.

He suffered a bladder infection during the queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012 and had a coronary stent fitted in 2011.

However, he accompanied the Queen on overseas visits as recently as 2015, although he was forced to miss a World War I commemorative ceremony last month on “doctors’ advice”.

Prince Philip has been ever-present at his wife's side since she took the throne in 1952.

They married in 1947 and will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on November 20.

The duke carried out royal duties on 110 days last year - more than his grandchildren Princes William and Harry.

He was in good form when he opened a new stand at Lord's cricket ground in London on Wednesday.

"You're about to see the world's most experienced plaque-unveiler," he quipped just before pulling the cord to part a small curtain.

He looked at a selection of cricket bats through the ages, joking that one looked like "an offensive weapon".