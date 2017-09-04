Prince William and Kate expecting third child: Palace

SINGAPORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting a third child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday (Sep 4).

In a statement, the palace said the Queen and members of both families are "delighted with the news".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017





The Duchess is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or morning sickness, as with her previous two pregnancies, and will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London that was planned for Monday, the palace added.

She is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess already have two children: Prince George, born in July 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in May 2015. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne.



William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.