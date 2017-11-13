Progress in Brexit talks is urgently needed - Germany

BERLIN: Time is ticking on Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union and there is real urgency to make progress, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"More progress is required as time is ticking," Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. "It is understandable that the (EU) chief negotiator (Michel) Barnier stresses how urgent it is for Britain to act promptly, to make proposals."

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Catherine Evans)