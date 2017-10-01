Protesters clash with police at Turin's G7 labour meeting

MILAN: Anti-globalisation protesters clashed with police in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday in an attempt to reach the venue of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting on labour and employment.

The demonstrators, mainly protesting against low-paid jobs and short-term contracts, failed to push past police blocking access to the Reggia di Venaria, a former royal residence on the outskirts of Turin, where labour ministers from the G7 advanced economies had gathered.

Some hooded protesters threw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police after failing to get through the cordon.

The meeting, called to discuss the impact of digital technologies on labour, started on Friday and riots erupted overnight into Saturday in the centre of Turin.

