Putin, in decree, says Russia's armed forces are 1.9 million-strong

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday which said Russia's armed forces numbered just over 1.9 million people, including over 1 million military servicemen.

Russian Army members ride on historical tanks, during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The TASS news agency said the new decree replaced an older one from 2016 which had put the total number of personnel in the armed forces at around 1.8 million.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Larry King)

Source: Reuters

