Putin, Merkel hold phone call after German polls - Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken over the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulating her on the victory by a loyal bloc of parties in Germany's parliamentary polls, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both of them underlined their readiness to continue the "mutually advantageous" cooperation between Russia and Germany, the statement said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)