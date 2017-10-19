Putin: new US sanctions aim to squeeze Russia out of Europe energy markets

World

Putin: new US sanctions aim to squeeze Russia out of Europe energy markets

A new set of U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow by U.S. Congress was designed to oust Russia from European energy markets and force Europe to buy more expensive U.S. liquefied natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an international discussion club on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

SOCHI, Russia: A new set of U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow by U.S. Congress was designed to oust Russia from European energy markets and force Europe to buy more expensive U.S. liquefied natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an international discussion club on Thursday.

(reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Source: Reuters