Putin: new US sanctions aim to squeeze Russia out of Europe energy markets

SOCHI, Russia: A new set of U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow by U.S. Congress was designed to oust Russia from European energy markets and force Europe to buy more expensive U.S. liquefied natural gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an international discussion club on Thursday.

