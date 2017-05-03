Putin, Trump agree to work together on Syria, set up meeting - Kremlin

Russia's Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to try to meet in July and work together to try to strengthen a shaky ceasefire in Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

MOSCOW: Russia's Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to try to meet in July and work together to try to strengthen a shaky ceasefire in Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin, which called the talks between Putin and Trump business-like and constructive, said the two leaders had emphasised coordinating their actions to fight international terrorism.

On North Korea, the Kremlin said Putin called for restraint and that the two leaders had agreed to work together to make diplomatic progress there too.

Both men also spoke in favour of organising a face-to-face meeting around the time of the G20 summit in Hamburg in July, according to the Kremlin statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)