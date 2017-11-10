Putin and Erdogan to use meeting next week to discuss Syria - agencies

Putin and Erdogan to use meeting next week to discuss Syria - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will use a meeting in southern Russia next week to discuss the Syria situation and energy cooperation, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The two men are due to meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Source: Reuters

