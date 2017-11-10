Putin and Erdogan to use meeting next week to discuss Syria - agencies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will use a meeting in southern Russia next week to discuss the Syria situation and energy cooperation, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will use a meeting in southern Russia next week to discuss the Syria situation and energy cooperation, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

The two men are due to meet in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Nov. 13.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)