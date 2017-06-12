Putin critic Navalny, eyeing power, organises anti-graft protests

Thousands of Russians are expected to protest against corruption on Monday, part of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-shot drive to unseat President Vladimir Putin next year by tapping voter anger over what Navalny says is runaway official graft.

MOSCOW: Thousands of Russians are expected to protest against corruption on Monday, part of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-shot drive to unseat President Vladimir Putin next year by tapping voter anger over what Navalny says is runaway official graft.

The scale and geographical reach of the protests will show if Navalny can build on the success of a similar event in March, in which thousands took to the streets to call for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, to quit.

Those protests were the largest since a wave of anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2012 and resulted in over 1,000 arrests, putting rare domestic pressure on Putin, who is expected to run for and win re-election next year. Many of those who attended last time were young people, including some school children.

Monday is Russia Day, a public holiday, a factor that may boost turnout.

There is a risk of violence. Authorities in Moscow, the location of what is expected to be the largest protest, authorised a venue well away from the city centre.

But Navalny said late on Sunday that the authorities had pressured firms into refusing to supply him and his allies with sound and video equipment to make themselves heard and seen, a move he said was designed to humiliate protesters.

For that reason, he said he was switching the venue to Tverskaya Street, Moscow's main avenue near the Kremlin. That means the protest will be illegal in the authorities' eyes and that riot police could be ordered to move in to break it up.

For now, polls suggest Navalny, who was jailed for 15 days for disobeying a policeman at the last protest, has scant chance of unseating Putin, who enjoys high ratings. It remains unclear too whether the Kremlin will let Navalny run for the presidency.

But the 41-year-old lawyer turned political street campaigner hopes anger over corruption may boost his support.

A video he made accusing Medvedev of owning a giant estate and of living far beyond his means has garnered over 22 million online views to date.

Medvedev dismissed Navalny's allegations as politically motivated "nonsense" and called the opposition politician a muck-raking charlatan.

One of Russia's richest businessmen, whom Navalny accused of graft in the same video, won a defamation lawsuit against him last month. A court ordered the video to be redacted to remove the graft allegations.

Navalny, who had a caustic green liquid thrown in his face in April, robbing him of some of his sight, said he expected demonstrations from Moscow to Murmansk.

The Moscow protest is due to run from 1100 to 1400 GMT.

"I want changes," wrote Navalny. "I want to live in a modern democratic state and I want our taxes to be converted into roads, schools and hospitals, not into yachts, palaces and vineyards."

