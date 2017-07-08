Putin links new Syria ceasefire deal to more pragmatic US stance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a new ceasefire deal in southern Syria was the result of the United States altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on before a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

HAMBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a new ceasefire deal in southern Syria was the result of the United States altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, was referring to a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria reached by the United States, Russia and Jordan on Friday.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Source: Reuters