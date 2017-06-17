Putin says early to speak about retaliation against new US sanctions: Agency

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was too early to speak about retaliation against a possible new round of sanctions that the United States is considering imposing on Moscow, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.

"We need to see how it is all going to be. That is why it is premature to speak publicly about our retaliatory actions," RIA cited Putin as saying in an interview, parts of which were shown on Rossiya1 state TV channel on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)