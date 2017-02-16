Putin says Russian, US intelligence agencies should restore ties

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was in the interests of both Russia and the United States to restore communications between their respective intelligence agencies.

"It's in everyone's interest to resume dialogue between the intelligence agencies of the United States and other members of NATO," Putin said, addressing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"It's absolutely clear that in the area of counter-terrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)