Putin says Syria talks in Astana helped revive Geneva

ALMATY: Talks on consolidating the Syrian ceasefire held in Kazakhstan this year have helped jumpstart the United Nations-led peace negotiations in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"A mechanism to control the ceasefire has been created, which is the most important thing," he told reporters during a visit to Kazakhstan, referring to the talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran. "This is the foundation that has allowed the Geneva negotiations to resume," he said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)