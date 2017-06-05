Qatar calls Arab countries' moves to cut ties unjustified, baseless: Report

DUBAI: Qatar said it regretted a coordinated decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to cut diplomatic relations on Monday over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, according to Qatar-based al Jazeera TV.

"The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact," the network quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

Qatar said the decisions would "not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents".