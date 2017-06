ANKARA: Qatar's defence minister is due to visit Ankara on Friday and will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, sources at Turkey's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey has backed Doha in its rift with four Arab states, which are boycotting the emirate over alleged support for terrorism, in what has become the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years.

