Qatar's emir wants GCC summit to maintain Gulf stability - Al-Jazeera TV

KUWAIT: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said he hopes that a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit set to convene in Kuwait on Tuesday would help maintain stability and security in the Gulf region, according to the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel.

Tamim, whose country is under trade and diplomatic sanctions imposed by some GCC members, also acknowledged that the summit comes at a sensitive time for the six-member alliance founded nearly 40 years ago, according to Al-Jazeera.

Tamim and the host country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah are the only two heads of state set to attend the meeting, with the four other countries being represented by ministers or deputy prime ministers.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans)