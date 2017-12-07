Qatar's Tamim ready to resolve row with Gulf Arabs, says sovereignty sacred

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Thursday Qatar was ready to sit down with fellow Gulf Arab states to resolve any dispute but he said sovereignty was not subject to compromise.

DOHA: Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Thursday Qatar was ready to sit down with fellow Gulf Arab states to resolve any dispute but he said sovereignty was not subject to compromise.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting French President Emanual Macron, Tamim also said that Qatar has been committed to fighting terrorism from the beginning, adding that reports being floated had been investigated and were shown to be erroneous.

(Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh, Ahmed Tolba and Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Sami Aboudi)