Qatar says to return its ambassador to Iran - foreign ministry

DUBAI: Qatar said on Wednesday its ambassador to Iran, who was withdrawn in January last year, would return to Iran.

"Qatar announced that its ambassador to Tehran will return to resume his diplomatic duties," the Qatari foreign ministry's information office said in a statement on its website, adding that Doha wanted to strengthen ties with the Islamic republic.

