Qatar to buy 24 Typhoon aircraft from UK - state news agency

DOHA: Qatar's defence minister has signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 Typhoon fighter jets from Britain, the state news agency QNA reported on Sunday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of State of Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and his British counterpart Michael Fallon, QNA said.

(Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)