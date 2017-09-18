Qatar to buy 24 Typhoon aircraft from UK - state news agency

World

Qatar to buy 24 Typhoon aircraft from UK - state news agency

Qatar's defence minister has signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 Typhoon fighter jets from Britain, the state news agency QNA reported on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah speaks during the "Rome 2015 MED, Mediterranean dialogues" forum in Rome, Italy, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

DOHA: Qatar's defence minister has signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 Typhoon fighter jets from Britain, the state news agency QNA reported on Sunday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of State of Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and his British counterpart Michael Fallon, QNA said.

(Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters