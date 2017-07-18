Quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka upgraded to magnitude 7.8

World

Quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka upgraded to magnitude 7.8

An MN7.4 quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka on Tuesday (Jul 18) could trigger a tsunami, according to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (Photo: USGS website)
(Updated: )

REUTERS: An earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday (Jul 18) was upgraded to a magnitude 7.8, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck far away from mainland Russia, was initially reported as a magnitude 7.7 before being revised down to 7.4 and finally upgraded to 7.8, a major quake normally capable of causing widespread and heavy damage when striking on or near land.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, which hit a depth of 11.7km, could trigger tsunami waves within 300km.  

Source: Reuters