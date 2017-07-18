Quake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka upgraded to magnitude 7.8

REUTERS: An earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday (Jul 18) was upgraded to a magnitude 7.8, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck far away from mainland Russia, was initially reported as a magnitude 7.7 before being revised down to 7.4 and finally upgraded to 7.8, a major quake normally capable of causing widespread and heavy damage when striking on or near land.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, which hit a depth of 11.7km, could trigger tsunami waves within 300km.