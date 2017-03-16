Queen formally approves law giving UK PM power to trigger EU exit talks
- Posted 16 Mar 2017 19:03
- Updated 16 Mar 2017 19:10
LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (Mar 16) formally granted Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger exit talks with the European Union, approving legislation which passed through parliament late on Monday.
The announcement, made in parliament by speaker John Bercow, confirms that May can begin divorce talks at any time, although her spokesman hinted on Monday that any such decision was likely to come towards the end of the month rather than in the coming days.
- Reuters