R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for US$2.76m: Report

CALIFORNIA: An R2-D2 droid that was used in several Star Wars films has sold at a Los Angeles auction for more than US$2 million, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

Auction house Profiles in History was quoted as saying that the 1.09-metre tall unit, that was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy, sold for US$2.76 million at the auction on Wednesday (Jun 28).

There was no information about who purchased the droid, which was the most expensive item offered in the movie memorabilia auction that included numerous props from the Star Wars franchise, AP said.



File photo of a rare Darth Vader costume on display. (Photo: AFP)

Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the first two films, which sold for US$450,000, and Darth Vader’s helmet from the original film, which sold for US$96,000.

