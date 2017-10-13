Raiffeisen evacuates all Russian offices after bomb warning

MOSCOW: Austria's Raiffeisen Bank said on Friday it had evacuated all staff from its offices in Russia, and searches were being conducted, after it received a bomb warning.

"We have received information about an explosive device planted without its precise location being named," the lender said on its website. "We hope to complete the checks in the nearest future."

