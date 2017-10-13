Raiffeisen gives all-clear after bomb scare in Russian offices

VIENNA: Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International said on Friday police had found no explosives in any of its offices in Russia after the lender evacuated all staff from its Russian offices following a bomb warning.

The checks took two hours, but police found nothing, a spokeswoman for RBI said, adding that all staff had either returned to their offices or gone home.

RBI has around 183 offices in Russia.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)