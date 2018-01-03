Rape conviction overturned in UK after man recovers deleted Facebook messages

LONDON: An Englishman had his rape conviction overturned last month after Facebook messages that had been deleted by his accuser were recovered, according to local reports.

Mr Danny Kay, 26, was jailed in 2013 for four-and-a-half years after a woman he had sex with in 2012 produced Facebook messages that showed him apologising, which was construed as being about the alleged rape.

Mr Kay had denied the rape charges in 2013 and insisted that the sex had been consensual.

It turned out that the woman had selectively deleted messages to prove her version of the story.

This came to light after Mr Kay's sister-in-law Sarah Maddison checked his Facebook account and managed to find the full archived conversations, which supported Mr Kay's version.

England's Court of Appeal then ruled that the police had relied on an "edited and misleading" account of the Facebook conversation provided to them by Mr Kay's accuser, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The same report said that Mr Kay had been convinced by a fellow inmate that the deleted Facebook messages could be recovered.

Mr Kay then told Ms Maddison to log into his account to retrieve them, which took less than a minute.

The woman had deleted messages to make it seem as though Mr Kay had said sorry for raping her, when it was in fact a response to her asking him why he was ignoring her, the Independent reported, citing the judgement on Dec 22.

She then replied "Dnt [sic] be", but that message was also deleted.

She later sent four kiss emojis to Mr Kay after he asked for her phone number because he lost it, but these messages were also deleted.

Three pages of messages were printed in the appeal hearing. The woman told jurors that she deleted some of the messages to free up storage space, according to the Derby Telegraph.