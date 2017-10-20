Raqqa to be part of decentralised Syria, US-backed SDF says

The Syrian city of Raqqa and surrounding province will be part of a decentralised federal Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia that captured the city from Islamic State (IS) said on Friday.

"We pledge to protect the borders of the province against all external threats, and we confirm that the future of Raqqa province will be determined by its people within the framework of a decentralised, federal democratic Syria in which the people of the province will run their own affairs," the SDF said in a statement formally declaring Raqqa's capture from IS.

