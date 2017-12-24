Rare South African kitten born with two faces

A two-faced kitten suffering from a rare condition is still thriving, despite having the odds stacked against her, reported Newsweek magazine on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Bettie Bee was born along with two other kittens. However, unlike her siblings, Bettie Bee has two noses, two mouths and three eyes.



Bettie Bee is still surviving although animals with her condition often do not make it out of the womb alive or only live for a few days. (Photo: Bettie Bee 2 Faces/Facebook)

According to Newsweek, her condition made it hard for her to nurse and she faced a risk of starvation.

Bettie Bee was then brought to a cat rescuer who specialises in taking care of special-needs cats.

The rescuer started tube-feeding the kitten and said that both mouths were functional and would lead to the kitten's stomach, said Newsweek.

Bettie Bee suffers from a condition called craniofacial duplication, a phenomenon that occurs when a protein called sonic hedgehog homolog acts abnormally, resulting in a wider face and duplication of facial features.

Two-faced cats in particular are also called Janus cats, named after a Roman god with two faces.



The condition makes it hard to breathe or eat and animals suffering from this condition often die in the womb or shortly after birth.







However, in previous updates by Bettie Bee's rescuers, she is "doing well" and is currently at a "good weight".

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Bettie Bee's rescuer said that the kitten was 12-days-old, weighing 227g and had started to open her two eyes that were normal.



This is not the first instance of a two-faced cat. Previously, Frakenlouie held the Guinness Book of World Records title for the longest surviving Janus cat. Much like Bettie Bee, he was not expected to live beyond a few days but defied the odds and lived until the age of 15.