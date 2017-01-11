Recent Russia actions 'disregarded' US interests: Tillerson

WASHINGTON: Rex Tillerson acknowledged Wednesday (Jan 11) that Russia's recent actions had "disregarded" US interests, as he sought Senate confirmation as Donald Trump's nominee to be US secretary of state.

The former ExxonMobil CEO was not specific but the remark in his opening statement came against a backdrop of controversy over Russian interference in the US elections and his own close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

"While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests," Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

