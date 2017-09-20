Record number of states punishing human-rights activism, UN says

(U.N. corrects to say the list includes nine, not 11, current members of the Human Rights Council)

GENEVA: A record 29 states, including China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have retaliated against citizens who cooperate with the United Nations, the U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday in its eighth annual report on reprisals.

"We are aware of cases where individuals we are communicating with have been abducted, detained, held incommunicado, or disappeared," U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour said.

He was presenting the report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, nine of whose 47 members are named in the report.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)