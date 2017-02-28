Relations with US at lowest level since Cold War - Russia's deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW: Relations between Russia and the United States are at the lowest level since the Cold War, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister.

The RIA news agency also quoted Ryabkov as saying Russia would analyse signals and approaches stemming from the debut Donald Trump's address to the Congress.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Polina Devitt)