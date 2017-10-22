Reports of gunman at leisure complex in UK, police dealing with 'ongoing incident'

LONDON: British police said on Sunday (Oct 22) they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at a leisure park in Nuneaton, a town in Warwickshire, central England, telling people to avoid the area where witnesses said a gunman had taken two people hostage at a bowling alley.

The Warwickshire police in central England gave no further details on its Twitter feed but unconfirmed reports on social media said there was a gunman who had taken hostages at a bowling alley at the complex, which includes a cinema, a gym and restaurants.

Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton. Please avoid the area. — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) October 22, 2017

Police later confirmed that the incident is not related to terrorism.



Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) October 22, 2017

Pictures on Twitter showed several police cars near the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off. Some people were being allowed to leave the complex, a witness told Sky News.

Another witness told Sky New that she had been told the gunman was a former employee at the bowling alley.

The Coventry Telegraph newspaper said its reporter had seen an air ambulance land at the scene to join three other ambulances.

