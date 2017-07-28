Republican Obamacare repeal bill fails in US Senate

Republican Obamacare repeal bill fails in US Senate

U.S. Senate Republicans failed to overturn the healthcare law known as Obamacare early on Friday, in a stinging blow to President Donald Trump that effectively ended the Republican Party's seven-year quest to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The United States Capitol is seen prior to an all night round of health care votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Three Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in a 49-to-51 vote to kill the bill.

Senate Republicans decided to vote on the pared-down proposal to repeal portions of Obamacare after failing to reach consensus on a more comprehensive measure since the U.S. House of Representatives approved their bill in May.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor after the vote.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker, David Morgan and Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters