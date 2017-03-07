Republicans unveil plan to repeal, replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON: US House Republicans unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday (Mar 6) that would repeal and replace the health care reforms known as Obamacare, largely under the framework that President Donald Trump laid out in his recent congressional address.

The American Health Care Act would dismantle several of the core aspects of the reforms, including ending subsidies and taxes, as well as rules requiring individuals to have insurance.

"After years of Obamacare's broken promises, House Republicans today took an important step," House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden said in a statement.

"Simply put, we have a Better Way to deliver solutions that put patients - not bureaucrats - first, and we are moving forward united in our efforts to rescue the American people from the mess Obamacare has created."

The new bill, which requires passage by the House of Representatives and the Senate, preserves two popular elements of Obamacare: prohibiting health insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, and allowing dependents to remain on their parents' plans until age 26.