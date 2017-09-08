Riding out the storm as Irma surges towards Bahamas

NASSAU: Theodore Major heard the call to evacuate loud and clear as Hurricane Irma tore towards the Bahamas but he's staying put on his island, even if it means putting his life at risk.

"Yeah, well, I will take my chances," said Major, who is normally a professional diver on the sun-drenched island of Inagua. "I stayed to ride out the storm ... I just don't want to leave my home."

After leaving a trail of death and destruction in the Caribbean, Irma is now surging northwards and the Bahamas - a normally idyllic Atlantic archipelago - is one of the next in the path of the Category Five hurricane.

Forecasters say that Irma is likely to barrel into the Bahamas on Thursday night, with southeastern islands taking the full brunt of its fury.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis issued an evacuation order on Tuesday for all residents in the southeast to head to the main island of New Providence, home to the capital Nassau.

"Do not put your life and those of your loved ones at unnecessary risk," Minnis urged. "Do not be foolish and try to brave out this monster storm. The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life or serious physical harm."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government on Wednesday evacuated approximately 1,000 residents from Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

Residents were flown to New Providence where the majority were placed in shelters throughout the island.

'I'M NOT AFRAID'



Many did not hesitate to obey the order, such as 79-year-old Iva Nixon who was evacuated from Inagua. "I feel good, because at this time, you shouldn't think about material things. You should think about lives," she said.

But others are prepared to take their chances in the face of the storm which is packing winds of up to 295 kilometres (183 miles) per hour.

Major's wife and two daughters were among those evacuated from Inagua on Wednesday but he and his 22-year-old son have decided to stay behind on the island.

"I'm not afraid because what happens, (will) happen," said Major. "The way I look at it, although they say evacuate and come to Nassau ... what could happen in Nassau could happen in Inagua too."

Major says he will hunker down with his brother after first trying to secure his own home which is made out of wood. "I put up all the shutters and he told me to go by his house where it is a stone house."

Asked if felt he was taking a chance by staying, he responded: "Well everybody's afraid of death. Like the song says, everyone wants go to heaven but no one wants to die."

His son Tyrell admitted that he was afraid about the impact of Irma but he did not want to abandon his father.

"I didn't want to stay here, but I didn't want to leave him (his father) here by himself," he said. "I mean I am afraid, but if it will happen it will."