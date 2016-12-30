Rio de Janeiro police say Greek ambassador to Brazil is missing

SAO PAULO: Greece's ambassador to Brazil has been missing for three days, Rio de Janeiro state police said on Thursday.

Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis was last seen Monday night in a poor northern suburb in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, the police said.

The police did not provide details on who reported the ambassador missing or what he may have been doing in the area where he was last seen.

A woman at the Greek Embassy in Brasilia said she could not confirm the ambassador was missing, only that he was on vacation in Rio and expected to return to Brasilia on Jan. 9.

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity as she said she was not allowed to talk about the case with the press.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

In Athens, Greece's Foreign Ministry had no comment.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)