Roadside explosion in Cairo kills Egyptian police officer

CAIRO: An Egyptian policeman was killed and four injured by a roadside explosive near the Cairo suburb of Maadi on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"At around 12:45 am on June 18 as a vehicle belonging to the Central Security Forces transported a group of officers and conscripts an improvised explosive device planted on the roadside went off," the ministry said.

"This led to the martyrdom of First Lieutenant Ali Abdelkhaliq and the injury of four others, an officer and three conscripts, who have been taken to hospital for treatment."

(Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Gregorio)