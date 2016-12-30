Romania's Grindeanu named PM designate, set to quickly form cabinet

BUCHAREST: Romania's president accepted Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister on Friday after rejecting the ruling Social Democrat Party's (PSD) previous nominee, clearing the path for a new government to be formed next week.

Grindeanu, a 43-year-old mathematician and former deputy mayor of the western city of Timisoara, has 10 days to appoint a cabinet, draft a governing programme and seek backing from parliament, where his leftist coalition holds a clear majority.

Commentators say that process could be completed as soon as Jan. 4.

The PSD's first pick to lead the cabinet was Sevil Shhaideh, a close associate of party leader Liviu Dragnea, whose conviction in a 2012 vote-rigging case ruled him out of the job.

President Klaus Iohannis rejected the nomination of Shhaideh, a 52-year-old woman from Romania's 65,000-strong Muslim community, without giving a reason.

The PSD, which was driven out of office in late 2015 by protests against corruption, won an election on Dec. 11. It and coalition partner ALDE hold 250 of the 465 seats in the two houses of parliament.

"They are about to rule in a very comfortable governing formula, with solid support in parliament, having a young but experienced politician from the PSD's new generation," said political commentator Cristian Patrasconiu.

"A new budget will surely go as they plan, sometime in January."

A cut in value-added tax and a big hike in the minimum wage are already scheduled for Jan. 1, fulfilling PSD campaign promises but raising fears that Romania's budget deficit will rise above the European Union's 3 percent of GDP ceiling.

A 15 percent wage increase for health and education workers has also been approved by parliament, while the PSD also wants to hike and welfare spending.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans)