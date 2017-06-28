Romania's justice minister Toader keeps post in new government, finance minister out - sources

BUCHAREST: Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will keep his post in a new Social Democrat-led government but finance minister Viorel Stefan will be replaced, two senior ruling party officials told Reuters.

"Only the current justice minister (out of the two) will stay," a party official who attends talks on forming a new cabinet said. The officials would not elaborate on the reason.

Current deputy finance minister Ionut Misa could be named for the finance ministry portfolio, private television Realitatea TV has said.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra)