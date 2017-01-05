Romania's leftist government of PM Grindeanu wins vote of confidence
Romania's Social Democrat-led government of leftist Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu won a vote of confidence by a comfortable margin in parliament on Wednesday, marking the grouping's return to power after a one-year break.
- Posted 05 Jan 2017 00:10
The new cabinet which has outright majority in the legislature won 295 to 133, parliament's ballot count data showed.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)
- Reuters