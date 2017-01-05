Channel NewsAsia

Romania's leftist government of PM Grindeanu wins vote of confidence

Romania's Social Democrat-led government of leftist Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu won a vote of confidence by a comfortable margin in parliament on Wednesday, marking the grouping's return to power after a one-year break.

Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's designated Prime Minister, looks towards press representatives in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Romania's Social Democrat party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea (L) stands beside Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's newly nominated Prime Minister, in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
The new cabinet which has outright majority in the legislature won 295 to 133, parliament's ballot count data showed.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)

- Reuters