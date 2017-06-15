Romania's president asks ruling coalition to solve internal crisis

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday called on politicians to solve the country's political crisis and will only appoint a new prime minister if the incumbent resigns or loses a non-confidence vote in parliament, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Current premier Sorin Grindeanu refused to resign after his ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) withdrew its support for his cabinet late on Wednesday.

"President Iohannis requests the urgent resolution of the internal coalition crisis," spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi said. "It is strictly the responsibility of parties in the ruling coalition."

At 0810 GMT, the Romanian leu was 0.3 percent lower versus the euro at 4.5890.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

