Romania's president Iohannis slams government for crisis

  • Posted 07 Feb 2017 18:45
A pro-government protester holds up a baby owl and an image of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis depicted as a Nazi soldier of Hitler's paramilitary SS Schutzstaffel organisation in front of the presidential office in Bucharest, Romania February 6, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
A woman waves a Romanian flag during a protest of thousands against their government in Bucharest, Romania, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
BUCHAREST: President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday the Social Democrat government had caused a crisis in Romania with a graft decree that prompted hundreds of thousands of people to protest, but he did not want to topple the cabinet or hold a snap election.

"The resignation of a single minister is too little and early elections would be at this stage too much: this is the space for manoeuvre available," Iohannis told parliament.

"Romania needs a strong government, not one that shyly executes party orders. Romania needs a government that governs transparently, predictibly, not at night in secret."

