Romania's ruling party head seeks solution to defuse graft decree conflict

BUCHAREST: Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) are seeking a solution to defuse a conflict created by the government's approval of a decree decriminalising some corruption offences, PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said on Saturday.

Dragnea, who will hold a meeting with senior PSD figures on the issue, told DCNews: "There may even be talks to withdraw it if the Prime Minister would want that."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)