Romania's ruling party head seeks solution to defuse graft decree conflict

Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) are seeking a solution to defuse a conflict created by the government's approval of a decree decriminalising some corruption offences, PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said on Saturday.

  • Posted 04 Feb 2017 21:00
Romania's Social Democrat party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea (L) stands beside Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's newly nominated Prime Minister, in the Romanian Parliament, in Bucharest, Romania, January 4, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Dragnea, who will hold a meeting with senior PSD figures on the issue, told DCNews: "There may even be talks to withdraw it if the Prime Minister would want that."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

- Reuters