Romania's Social Democrats pick former economy minister Tudose for PM

BUCHAREST: Romania's ruling Social Democrats picked outgoing economy minister Mihai Tudose for prime minister, two party seniors who attended party talks, told Reuters on Monday.

Tudose, 50, was part of the cabinet team of ministers led by premier Sorin Grindeanu, ousted by his own party last week in a vote of no-confidence in parliament.

His nomination will be presented by the leftist-led ruling coalition which has a majority in parliament, to the president at 1200 GMT.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)