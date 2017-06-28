Romania to replace finance minister as it seeks to end crisis - sources

BUCHAREST: Romania's new Prime Minister Mihai Tudose will name a new finance minister when he unveils his cabinet later on Wednesday, two ruling party officials said, as he seeks to end two weeks of political turmoil.

Tudose got the job after members of his ruling party ousted his predecessor last week - largely, say analysts, because they were frustrated by the administration's failure to water down anti-corruption legislation.

Tudose will replace finance minister Viorel Stefan and keep the current justice minister, Tudorel Toader, the officials said.

Both posts will play a key role as the Social Democrat-led government seeks to answer its critics in the European Union and other institutions over its record on corruption and the state of its economy.

The crisis has kept investors wary, even after Romania posted annual growth exceeding 5 percent in the first quarter. The leu currency sank after Sorin Grindeanu was ousted in a no-confidence motion and rose again as Tudose was nominated to replace him on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tudose is set to unveil his full cabinet later on Wednesday and have his government pass a confidence vote on Thursday before parliament enters a two-month long summer recess.

"Only the current justice minister (out of the two) will stay," a senior party official who attends talks on forming a new cabinet told Reuters.

Current deputy finance minister Ionut Misa could get the top job in the ministry, private television Realitatea TV reported.

Romania is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt states and Brussels has kept its justice system under special monitoring since its 2007 entry together with its southern neighbour Bulgaria.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)